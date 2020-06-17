Owner of Bangor tattoo shop killed in motorcycle crash in Brewer

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 17, 2020 11:50 am

The owner of a longtime Bangor tattoo shop was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash on Wilson Street in Brewer.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m., near the intersection of Wilson Street and Sparks Avenue. Edwin Sheffer, 47, of Holden was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle. Sheffer was already dead when officers and paramedics arrived, according to the Brewer Police Department.

The crash is still under investigation.

Sheffer owned Diversified Ink Tattoo, a tattoo and piercing business that opened in 2000, originally on Hammond Street. Today, it’s located in the Penobscot Plaza on Washington Street in Bangor. Sheffer began tattooing when he was 18, according to his biography on his business’ website.