Moe’s BBQ restaurants in Maine temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

• June 17, 2020 11:14 am

The two Moe’s Original BBQ locations in Maine are closed temporarily because a staffer recently tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the South Portland location tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, owner Dewey Hasbrouck said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning. Though Hasbrouck said the employee only works part-time and hasn’t worked in South Portland in over a week, he intends to keep the South Portland location closed until the entire staff can be tested.

Hasbrouck said that because he travels between the South Portland location and his other location on Broadway in Bangor, he plans to keep the Bangor location closed as well until he can be tested.

“We are all concerned about our staff’s safety and our customer’s safety, so we think it’s best to shut down until we can confirm that we’re all healthy and COVID-19 free,” Hasbrouck said.

Information about the restaurants’ reopening will be posted on their respective Facebook pages.