Red Cross to test blood donations for coronavirus antibodies

• June 16, 2020 5:41 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The American Red Cross said it will test all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies.

Mary Brant, communications manager for the Red Cross Northern New England Region, said the testing will provide donors “peace of mind and to know if they have these antibodies.”

The Red Cross will report the number of positive tests to state and federal health agencies, but personal information won’t be released.

The Red Cross said donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can still safely be donated and used in medical procedures. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Maine has had more than 2,800 cases of the virus and 101 deaths.