Lamoine man critically injured in Trenton motorcycle crash

• June 16, 2020 4:40 pm

A Hancock County man was in critical condition with a head injury in a Bangor hospital after he crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle head-on into an SUV on Route 3 in Trenton on Tuesday.

Bruce Gott, 61, of Lamoine, was flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor from MDI Hospital after his motorcycle, which was northbound, crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2012 Ford Explorer at about 11 a.m., according to state police.

Gott was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, police said.

The other driver, Emily Maehrlein, 40, of Cold Spring, New York, was not injured.