Lincoln man killed in single-vehicle crash near I-95

• June 15, 2020 6:01 pm

The body of a Penobscot County man reported missing early Sunday was found near the wreckage of his car in Township 2 Range 8 near Lincoln on Monday.

Artie Lujan, 50, of Lincoln was found in a wreck on the Access Road leading to Interstate 95’s exit No. 227 on Monday morning, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police Trooper Kari Kurth determined that Lujan’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, went airborne and slammed into a tree. Searchers discovered it about 200 feet into the woods, on its roof, and Lujan had been thrown clear of it, according to the statement.