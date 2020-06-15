Midcoast
June 15, 2020
Police investigating death on Vinalhaven

Dreamstime | TNS
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

Police are investigating a death that occurred on Vinalhaven late Sunday night, according to a news report.

Law enforcement responded to the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand, according to the Courier Gazette.

Messages sent to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a Maine State Police spokesperson Monday morning were not immediately returned.

Police have confirmed that someone died there, according to the Courier Gazette, but investigators are still trying to determine the events leading up to the death.

A person was airlifted from Vinalhaven to a mainland hospital. A Knox County sheriff’s deputy was on Vinalhaven at the time of the incident. Additional officers were brought to the island by Maine Marine Patrol.

