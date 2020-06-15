Midcoast
June 15, 2020
Midcoast

Fire demolishes former Route 1 diner in Northport

Abigail Curtis | BDN
A fire consumed the former Hideaway Diner in Northport late Monday afternoon.
By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

NORTHPORT, Maine — A fire ripped through the former Hideaway Diner building on Route 1 in Northport late Monday afternoon, leaving the people who live there homeless.

Roberta Morgan, who lives in the apartment above the former restaurant space with her family, said she believed she lost two pets, a chihuahua and a cockatiel, to the blaze.

“The last time I had a fire, my son was 11 months old,” she said, pointing to her now-adult son who was across the street, watching firefighters try to quell the flames. “He was the only thing I saved from that fire.”

More than a dozen firefighters from Northport, Belfast and Lincolnville worked to extinguish the fire. A billowing, black tower of smoke could be seen for miles.

 

