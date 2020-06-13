June 13 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 13, 2020 5:49 pm

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

36 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 2,757 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,721 on Friday.

Of those, 2,452 have been confirmed positive, while 305 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were announced. The statewide death toll still stands at 100..

So far, 313 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and four on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 2,152 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 505 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Several indicators of the spread of the coronavirus suggest that the deadly virus has declined in Maine over the past few weeks, although it is still too early to say whether recent large public gatherings might lead to an uptick in cases.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“Robert Fleury knew he wanted to serve his country when he was a teenager, so he signed up for one of the most remote assignments in World War II — tracking the weather for the U.S. Navy in the frigid Aleutian Islands off Alaska. He would later parlay the skills he learned in Quonset huts along the Bering Sea into a decades-long career with the National Weather Service. Like thousands of other veterans and elderly people in nursing homes around the country, Fleury was isolated from his family and friends when he died at 94 in Scarborough from the coronavirus.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

—“With just over a month to go until the July 14 primary election, Maine voters have requested absentee ballots at a higher rate than they did for past primaries, but they still represent only a fraction of the total number of voters expected to participate in the state’s first election during the coronavirus pandemic.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“State employees are pushing for more input in how the Maine government gradually returns them to their offices as the state’s phased reopening continues.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—”The life-sized sculptures started out as a quarantine pastime activity for Katie Quirk’s family. It was something they’d always wanted to do and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’d finally found time to do it. Cobbling together scrap pieces of wood found in their garage, they built their first sculpture — a 7-foot-tall stick-figure parent with a red and yellow striped shirt standing next to a child in a matching outfit, which they proudly displayed along the trails near their Orono home. That idea has inspired a group of friends to start a series of community-wide projects in celebration of Pride Month that may end up becoming a yearly tradition for the town.” — Nina Mahaleris, The Penobscot Times

As of Saturday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,066,993 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 115,206 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,576 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,186 in Connecticut, 833 in Rhode Island, 318 in New Hampshire and 55 in Vermont.

Watch: The 102-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and died from COVID-19