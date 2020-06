Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 12, 2020 1:31 pm

This story will be updated.

A crash in Clifton injured four people and forced the closure of Route 9 for more than an hour on Friday, WFVX reported.

The four people were westbound on Route 9, which is known locally as Airline Road, when their vehicle drifted across the road, hit a driveway, went airborne and hit several trees. The road was reopened at about noon, WFVX reported.