A Searsmont man heard a noise one night last week. The next day, he found a bullet hole.

Courtesy of Greg Pugh Courtesy of Greg Pugh

• June 10, 2020 2:58 pm

Updated: June 10, 2020 2:58 pm

SEARSMONT, Maine — Greg Pugh was upstairs in his home here about 9:30 p.m.Thursday when he heard something that sounded like a vehicle hitting the mailbox, or a person throwing a firecracker out of a truck.

He went downstairs and asked his husband, Dan MacNaughton — who was dozing in his chair in the living room while a cop drama played on the television — if he had heard the noise.

He hadn’t.

But in the morning, when the men pulled the living room curtain open, they saw a bullet had ripped through two panes of glass.

Courtesy of Greg Pugh Courtesy of Greg Pugh

The men characterized what happened next in staccato sentence fragments.

“A little bit of a freak-out,” Pugh said. “Crying. Anger.”

“Starting to shake,” MacNaughton added. “We’ve been doing a lot of that. Just going by the angle of the bullet, it was clearly deliberate. Somebody actually meant to shoot at us.”

The shooting is being investigated by Maine State Police troopers. Stephen McCausland, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, didn’t have specific information about the investigation, he said Wednesday.

Searsmont Selectman David Marceau, who went to the house to examine the bullet hole, said the shooting was “serious business” — and unprecedented in his 28 years of living in the community.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “This is certainly unusual. It’s out of character for Searsmont, for sure.”

When the police responded to the 911 call on Friday morning, troopers found the bullet — which police told them appeared to have been fired by a .45 caliber handgun or larger, Pugh said. It was buried inside their printer. Police told the men they will do ballistics testing on the bullet.

The couple has been cheered by their community’s response to the incident. Some neighbors have told them they have also lost sleep over what happened, sent flowers and even offered to stand guard in the driveway.

“The outreach from the community has been just awesome,” Pugh said.

Still, nothing can erase the fact that someone shot a bullet into their home. That MacNaughton was in the living room made it even more scary — as did the angle of the bullet, which indicated that the person firing the gun was either on the access road by their house, or in their side yard.

Much too close for comfort.

“I would have said that sitting in that chair was the safest place in my world,” MacNaughton said. “Then it wasn’t. But it should have been.”