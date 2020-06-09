Maine transit services get a boost from coronavirus relief funds

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

• June 9, 2020 9:26 am

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Maine is slated to receive more than $6 million in federal transportation aid as part of the coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grants are designed to help transit systems in the wake of difficulties caused by the new coronavirus. The largest portion of the money is a $5 million award to the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority to help with Downeaster regional rail operating expenses.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Another $1.2 million is slated for the Maine Department of Transportation to support York County Community Action and the Regional Transportation Program, which is a nonprofit organization that provides transit services in southern Maine, the federal agency said.

The coronavirus pandemic has stressed transit systems all over the country, including in Maine. Maine has had more than 2,500 cases of the virus and 99 deaths.