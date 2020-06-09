Scarborough site that makes coronavirus tests becomes the site of a virus outbreak

Carlos Osorio | AP Carlos Osorio | AP

• June 9, 2020 3:25 pm

This story will be updated.

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Scarborough location of a company that manufactures tests that quickly identify whether someone has the coronavirus is now the site of a virus outbreak, according to Maine’s public health agency.

Abbott Laboratories in Scarborough has seen 23 coronavirus cases among its approximately 600 employees since mid-April, with five detected since May 31, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Tuesday.

The five most recent cases prompted the state to open an outbreak investigation, Shah said. Disease investigators will look into whether the virus has spread at the Abbott location, or whether employees have potentially brought the virus in from outside. While the company has seen cases since mid-April, there had not been enough concurrent cases until recently to warrant an outbreak investigation.

The company attracted national attention earlier this spring for developing a coronavirus test that could produce results in minutes. Experts have questioned the accuracy of the tests, but the company has chalked those discrepancies up to problems with transporting test samples. Maine has said it double-checks results from some negative tests conducted with Abbott materials. Shah has said the state has confidence in positive results the Abbott test produces.

The state had touted the test’s usefulness in conserving protective gear for hospitals and places where employees were more likely to come in contact with a sick person. In April, Maine received 15 testing machines it ordered but only a fraction of the materials needed to run the tests that it had ordered.

The company has been testing its employees weekly since mid-April and is now testing construction workers that have been at the facility, Shah said. He said the company is following best practices recommended by the CDC, including distributing protective gear to employees and employing social distancing practices.

He said the company has taken precautions to ensure the testing materials are not compromised but deferred to the company to explain those procedures. Abbott did not immediately have a response.

Shah praised the company for “taking this early, proactive step toward testing” all employees.

“When you go out and look for things in public health, you find them,” he said.

Maine had over 40 active outbreaks last week, with nursing homes seeing some of the largest numbers of cases but workplaces outside of health care also reporting large case numbers.

Shah on Tuesday announced four other new outbreaks in addition to Abbott’s. Two were at long-term care facilities — three cases at Montello Manor in Lewiston and five at Serenity Residential Care in Gorham — while another was at Support Solutions in Auburn, an organization that provides support services to adults with development disabilities and reported four cases. An additional outbreak of seven cases has been reported at the Nichols Portland manufacturing plant in Portland.

Watch: What Maine is doing to expand contact tracing