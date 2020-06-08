State
June 08, 2020
State Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Appalachian Trail | Today's Paper
State

Maine adds to slaughtering capacity to ease meat bottleneck

Russ Dillingham | Sun Journal via AP
Russ Dillingham | Sun Journal via AP
Twin Brook Farm owner Adam Trundy, right, and farmhand Jonathan Stevens, left, watch Zack Crosby block the exit for a cow refusing to be corralled into a trailer to be hauled off by a broker in Minot in this May 4, 2020, file photo.
The Associated Press

Maine regulators are attempting to address a meat processing bottleneck in the food supply chain by adding three new processors to the state’s food system.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it authorized 90-day grants of inspection to custom slaughter operations in Crystal, Etna and Alexander. The facilities in Crystal and Alexander will be the first inspected livestock slaughterhouses in Aroostook and Washington counties, the department said.

Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal said the change “eases the process and allows more locally raised meat to reach Maine people.” She said it would relieve extended wait times, which have been a problem for the meat industry recently.

The change took effect on June 1. The facilities will be restricted to in-state sales and must meet typical safety standards.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like