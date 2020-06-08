Aroostook
Man killed in Aroostook County horse-and-buggy collision has been identified

Courtesy of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office
A 25-year-old Merrill man was killed and an 18-year-old male passenger was critically injured Wednesday evening when their horse and buggy was struck by a vehicle on the County Road in New Limerick.
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — The 25-year-old Smyrna man who was killed Wednesday evening when a vehicle struck the Amish horse and buggy he was driving has been identified.

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Monday that Titus Kauffman died at the scene when the buggy he was driving was struck by 30-year-old Colby Clark of Merrill.

Clark was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant east on the County Road about 7:37 p.m. when he struck the buggy from behind as he came around a corner, Gillen said last week. Kauffman and 18-year-old Caleb Kauffman, also of Smyrna, were ejected from the buggy, Gillen said.

Caleb Kauffman was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries. He was later released, the sheriff said.

Clark, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and released.

Both the vehicle and buggy were totaled in the crash and were towed from the scene. The horse died as a result of the crash.

“The crash is still under investigation, but it appears that speed was a factor,” Gillen said. “Once the crash investigation is complete, a report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review for possible criminal charges.”

 

