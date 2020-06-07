Bangor
Dixmont man charged in Bangor shooting

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Dixmont man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting another man during a fight in Bangor.

Benjamin Bowman, 24, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

Bowman allegedly got into a fight with another man on outer Hammond Street about 2:30 a.m. and shot him. That man, who wasn’t identified, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Beaulieu.

Bowman was arrested about 10:50 a.m., Beaulieu said.

Beaulieu said that no additional information about the case was available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

