Dixmont man charged in Bangor shooting

A Dixmont man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting another man during a fight in Bangor.
Benjamin Bowman, 24, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu.
Bowman allegedly got into a fight with another man on outer Hammond Street about 2:30 a.m. and shot him. That man, who wasn’t identified, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Beaulieu.
Bowman was arrested about 10:50 a.m., Beaulieu said.
Beaulieu said that no additional information about the case was available.
The shooting remains under investigation.
