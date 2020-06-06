Presque Isle police looking for shooter after road rage incident

Staff Photo/David Marino Jr. | BDN Staff Photo/David Marino Jr. | BDN

• June 6, 2020 9:05 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police are searching for a person involved in a Thursday road rage incident that ended in gunshots on Route 1 in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle police said Caribou police contacted them at 5:45 p.m. on June 4, after a Caribou resident reported that someone had shot fireworks at his car while he was northbound on Route 1 in Presque Isle.

The victim and another car had begun a confrontation north of the Aroostook River Bridge as both vehicles traveled to Presque Isle from Caribou, police said. The attacking vehicle turned around just before the Caribou-Presque Isle town line and allegedly shot at the victim.

Caribou police found that what the victim believed to be fireworks were actually gunshots, with a bullet hole visible in the vehicle’s rear license plate and a bullet lodged in the back seat. A second caller reported hearing seven rapid gunshots at around the same time.

Presque Isle Police Sgt. Lucas Hafford and Detective Kris Beck interviewed the victim at the Caribou Police Department and processed his vehicle for evidence. Police also said its officers had spoken to residents who were in the area when the shooting occurred.

The department is requesting that anybody who lives on Route 1 or was driving in the area around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday to contact police. Authorities said that at least two people were in the attacking vehicle.