17-year-old dead after car crash in Caribou

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

• June 6, 2020 12:46 pm

Updated: June 6, 2020 1:24 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — A 17-year-old died in a car accident in Caribou on Friday, June 5, Caribou Police said Saturday.

Kacie Haney of Caribou was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle collided with a Kenworth wrecker at the intersection of Van Buren Road and the connector. Police were called to the crash scene at 9:54 p.m.

Haney was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she attempted to make a left turn off the connector to go south on Van Buren Road.

Police said Haney pulled out in front of Michael Nadeau, 28, of Limestone, who was northbound on Van Buren Road in a 2020 Kenworth wrecker. The two vehicles struck each other, each coming to rest in a lane ditch on Van Buren Road.

RSU 39 — which contains Caribou High School where Haney was a junior — released a statement about Haney’s death, saying it would provide students, staff and families access to councilors 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Students will get counseling in the next week to allow them to process the loss.

Caribou High School Principal Travis Barnes said the school was mourning the death of one of its own. He said Haney was a member of the school’s cross country team and enrolled in the early childhood education program at Presque Isle Technology Center at the time of her death.

“Her tragic passing is a shock to the students, faculty and staff at Caribou High School,” Barnes said.

Barnes said a memorial for Haney would be established at the Caribou High School ski building. The school hopes her classmates will use it to remember Haney and honor her life.

Caribou Police Sgt. Chad Cochran and Officer Craig Peterson are investigating the crash. Presque Isle Police Department Officer Kyle White is reconstructing it.