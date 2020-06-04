June 4 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 4, 2020 6:25 am

Today is Thursday. There have now been 2,418 confirmed and probable cases of the new coronavirus since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A man in his 70s from Knox County has died, marking the first death in that county and bringing the statewide death toll to 95 as of Wednesday.

So far, 285 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,699 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 624 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 637 on Tuesday.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news about the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— The Maine CDC will provide an update on the coronavirus this afternoon. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

— “The Mills administration is circulating a proposal to allow tourists to skip Maine’s 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors if they can provide recent negative COVID-19 test results. The administration expects to finalize the plan as early as the end of this week, according to the draft plan sent by a hotel owner to the Bangor Daily News. The draft plan, titled KeepMEHealthy, also calls for state and local authorities as well as businesses to check travelers’ symptoms and earmarks $13 million in state funds to help communities implement their own plans to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. ” — Josh Keefe, BDN

— “Maine’s public health agency has released limited data showing the number of coronavirus cases by town, making Maine the last state in New England to release that more granular level of data showing the spread of the coronavirus. … Portland has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, the newly released data show, which is unsurprising given that it’s Maine’s largest city and in Cumberland County, the state’s hardest-hit county.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “A judge has dismissed the lawsuits filed by two bankrupt Maine hospitals that haven’t been allowed to receive funds from a federal loan program aimed at propping up businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the hospitals hope that Maine’s congressional delegation may be able to find a solution to their financial challenges.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “No restaurants affected by the state’s decision to delay dining room reopenings in three counties have taken up the Maine Department of Corrections on its offer to buy food the businesses may have stocked up on in anticipation of opening on Monday. One business inquired about the offer but never followed up, said Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty. The offer from the state prison system expires Friday.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “In a show of defiance to the state’s coronavirus restrictions, Gorham’s town council has voted 6-1 to allow town businesses to reopen despite Cumberland County having the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— As of early Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,851,520 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 107,175 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,152 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,989 in Connecticut, 742 in Rhode Island, 265 in New Hampshire and in 55 in Vermont.