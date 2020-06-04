Aroostook
June 04, 2020
Aroostook Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Trump Visit | Today's Paper
Aroostook

Man killed in Aroostook County when a car struck his horse and buggy

Courtesy of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office
A 25-year-old Merrill man was killed and an 18-year-old male passenger was critically injured Wednesday evening when their horse and buggy was struck by a vehicle on the County Road in New Limerick.
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — A 25-year-old Smyrna man was killed Wednesday evening when a vehicle struck the Amish horse and buggy he was driving.

A 30-year-old man from Merrill was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant east on the County Road about 7:37 p.m. when he struck the buggy from behind as he came around a corner, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said. The operator of the horse and buggy, along with an 18-year-old Smyrna man who was a passenger, were both ejected, Gillen said.

The 25-year-old man died at the scene, while the 18-year-old was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with critical injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The names of the three men will be released once the next of kin have been notified, the sheriff said.

Both the vehicle and buggy were totaled in the crash and were towed from the scene.

“The crash is still under investigation, but it appears that speed was a factor,” Gillen said. “Once the crash investigation is complete, a report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review for possible criminal charges.”

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like