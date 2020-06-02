Portland chief takes knee with protesters as Tuesday rally begins peacefully

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 2, 2020 8:26 pm

Updated: June 2, 2020 8:29 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — City Manager Jon Jennings and Police Chief Frank Clark participated in the city’s fifth anti-racism rally since the death of George Floyd when they took a knee with protesters on Tuesday.

The crowd of about 1,000 people applauded when Jennings, on the protesters’ side of a police barricade, and Clark and several officers, on the opposite side and atop the police station’s steps, made the gesture of unity.

The peacefulness of Tuesday’s rally was in marked contrast with one on Sunday in which police arrested 23 people as burglaries and criminal mischief occurred at several businesses in the downtown areas as what was a calm gathering gradually escalated into rock- and bottle-throwing.

Protesters with megaphones said that police abuse of minorities is nothing new to Portland.

“I’m only here because I was asked to be here,” one woman said, “to provide protection because I’m from this city, and I’ve been harassed by the police since I was a young child.”

A small group of counter-protesters appeared about a half hour into the rally, but had little impact upon the proceedings.

Sunday’s escalations began after a tractor-trailer drove through the group that was gathered outside the police station at 9:30 p.m. Nobody was injured, but some protesters confronted the driver of the tractor trailer, Anthony McAfee of Massachusetts, who was charged with felony reckless conduct. All others arrested, who were from the Portland area and between the ages of 19 and 42, faced a misdemeanor charge of failing to disperse.