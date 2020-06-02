A look at the anti-racism protest in Bangor on Monday

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Bangor on Monday to protest racial inequality, police brutality and George Floyd’s death. The protest started at the Bangor Public Library and ended hours later outside the Bangor Police Department.
These are some of the key moments from the day.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Deputy Jason McAmbley, left, and a protester embrace after McAmbley kneeled with the demonstrators in Bangor on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Demonstrators stand across from police officers to protest George Floyd's death on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Diondre Duffy of Lincoln, right, protests outside the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Protesters kneel and raise their hands in the air during an anti-racism protest outside the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A woman with "I Can't Breathe" written on her face mask glances out at the crowd of an anti-racism protest in Bangor that drew hundreds.
Watch: Hundreds march through downtown to protest racial inequality
Natalie Williams | BDN
A woman stands at the edge of the group after an anti-racism protest made its way to the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Protesters hold their signs over garage windows at the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A protester stands among a sea of fellow protesters and their signs outside the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor shares stories of the discrimination her son faces during the anti-racism protest in Bangor on June 1.
Watch: Hundreds protest George Floyd’s death outside police department
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Organizer Desiree Vargas from Racial Equity and Justice speaks about injustices at the beginning of a protest in downtown Bangor on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
A protester debates with a police officer outside the Bangor Police Department on June 1.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Hundreds of protesters chant as they march through downtown Bangor on June 1 to protest the killing of black Americans.
Watch: Protesters gather outside Bangor Police Department
