Racist statements on Brewer official’s Facebook account caused by hacking, police say

Courtesy of City of Brewer Courtesy of City of Brewer

• June 1, 2020 3:13 pm

A Facebook account belonging to Brewer’s deputy mayor was hacked over the weekend by someone who made racist remarks about the killing of George Floyd, police said.

Brewer is looking for state and federal help in investigating the false postings under Brewer deputy mayor and city council member Thomas Morelli’s name, Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said.

“These posts, made to various media Facebook accounts, were racist comments related to the killing of George Floyd. These comments were not made by Deputy Mayor Morelli,” Moffitt said in a Monday statement. “In addition to these inflammatory Facebook posts, Mr. Morelli is also the owner of other accounts that appear to have been hacked over the weekend.”

The death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck, set off protests and rioting across the nation.

Moffitt, who did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment, did not describe the bogus postings. Morelli denied any involvement in the racist statements and said he supported “the protesters who are walking for peace and justice for George Floyd as well as many others in the African American community.”