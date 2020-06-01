Hundreds protest George Floyd’s death in downtown Bangor

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

• June 1, 2020 5:54 pm

Updated: June 1, 2020 7:38 pm

This story is developing and will be updated.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Bangor late Monday afternoon protesting racial inequality, police brutality and last week’s death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Say his name,” protesters chanted. “George Floyd.”

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

The protest began by the Bangor Public Library, with protesters lining Harlow Street and filling Peirce Park. It later moved through downtown Bangor to Davenport Park at the intersection of Main and Cedar streets, across from the Bangor Police Department. The rally is one of many that have happened in Maine and across the country over the past week since Floyd’s death.

While demonstrators gathered near the Bangor Public Library, speakers David Patrick of the group Racial Equity and Justice that arranged the protest, City Councilor Angela Okafor and Mayor Clare Davitt condemned the racial biases that have led to violence against black people and minorities nationwide.

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

“Your words on social media posts are not enough. Your promises are not enough,” Okafor said. “I can’t breathe because your privilege has caused me a lot of hardship and pain.”

Protesters, many holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, lined Harlow Street in front of the library, which was shut off to traffic, and gathered around the speakers. They later marched through downtown Bangor and up to Davenport Park.

Most protesters wore face coverings as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the last week, protesters across the country have called attention to racial injustice and police brutality through rallies. The first one started in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground, kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder. Three others who were present during Floyd’s death have not been charged, but they have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Two autopsies released Monday cited differing causes of death — a private autopsy by doctors working with Floyd’s family cited asphyxiation while the official coroner’s report cited cardiopulmonary arrest — but agreed Floyd’s death was a homicide, The New York Times reported.

Rallies have been largely peaceful during the day, though some have turned violent overnight.

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

Bangor’s protest was one of many that Floyd’s death sparked over the past few days in Maine. Multiple protests in Portland started last week, and hundreds gathered there again on Sunday, ending up on the steps of the police station in Maine’s largest city.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest police brutality and racial inequality in Lewiston-Auburn and Belfast, and dozens of people flocked to the University of Maine flagship campus, which has been closed since March.

On Monday afternoon, hundreds also gathered in Waterville and Rockland. In Rockland, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll and Rockland police Chief Chris Young joined protesters as they knelt silently for nine minutes.

In Bangor, the protest took place hours after the city’s police department and the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued a joint statement condemning the “horrific actions” of the Minneapolis police officers that led to Floyd’s death.