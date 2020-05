Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 28, 2020 5:11 am

A man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in Sanford.

Christopher Wright, 27, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Main Street about 9:55 p.m. when he crashed, according to Sanford police Cpl. Chad Allen.

Wright was the only person on the motorcycle, and he died at the scene, Allen said.

The crash remains under investigation.