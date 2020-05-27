State
Mainers asked to watch for invasive emerald ash borer

Courtesy of the University of Maine
Courtesy of the University of Maine
The emerald ash borer.
The Associated Press

With more residents spending time outside, Maine forestry officials are asking people to keep an eye out for an invasive forest pest.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry wants residents to look at ash trees for evidence of the emerald ash borer. The borer is a bright green beetle that destroys the trees.

The adult beetles themselves aren’t visible in Maine in May, but trees sometimes show signs of an infestation. The state has provided a resource about how to identify the signs and report them on its website.

The emerald ash borer was discovered in the state in 2018 and 2019.

