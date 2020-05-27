Coronavirus test maker plans to add new plant in Westbrook

Nam Y. Huh | AP Nam Y. Huh | AP

• May 27, 2020 9:57 am

A company that makes rapid-result tests to detect the new coronavirus plans to add a new production center in Westbrook.

Abbott Laboratories is renovating and expanding a building that was used as a sporting goods distribution center. The building will be converted into a manufacturing facility for the COVID-19 test kits. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Illinois-based company also received approval to expand its existing facility in Scarborough, where 50,000 test kits are produced daily, a town official told the Portland Press Herald.

All told, 2 million kits have been distributed, a spokesman said. The kits can produce positive results within 15 minutes.

A staffing company that’s assisting Abbott said it’s looking for 1,000 to 2,000 workers to produce the test kits.

