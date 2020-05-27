Waterfront food trucks in Bangor to resume operations this week

• May 27, 2020 1:00 am

Bangor’s Waterfront food trucks are set to reopen beginning this week — a few weeks after their typical seasonal debut in mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic, but just in time for warmer weather.

The five spots for waterfront food trucks will begin hosting vendors this weekend, according to Tracy Willette, Bangor’s director of parks and recreation, with JJ’s Jerk Shack hoping to be open by Saturday, and Pompeii Pizza’s mobile pizza oven set to open on June 1. MELT, Casa Mexicana and Wild Cow Creamery will round out the lineup in mid-June.

Parks and recreation staff have met with vendors to coordinate how to safely operate food trucks and allow for social distancing.

“Based on the current guidance, each truck will use the curbside, grab-and-go model to start the season,” Willette said. “The serving side of each truck has been re-oriented to face the parking lot. This allowed us to establish a food court area for each truck to establish service lines with the included 6-foot distancing in each line.”

Other Bangor food trucks not on the waterfront are in various stages of opening. The Lobstah Buoy has been open since April 1 in the parking lot of the Bangor Funplex, and the YumBus is set to resume making crepes on Sundays at the Bangor Farmers Market in Abbott Square in June.

