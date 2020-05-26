Mainers can again attend Catholic Masses starting next month

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 26, 2020 7:36 am

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has announced that, effective June 1, it’s allowing churches in the state to hold public Masses.

But in order to do so, it has outlined certain restrictions and safeguards:

— No more than 50 people may be in attendance at any Mass, including the priest and other church personnel

— Masks will be worn by those attending Mass, who will be seated six feet apart

— Social distancing guidelines will be maintained for distribution of Communion

— Seats and pews will be sanitized after each Mass

— Anyone from outside Maine who has not quarantined for 14 days in Maine prior to Mass may not attend

Bishop Robert Deeley acknowledged that while some may feel certain restrictions are too cautious, ensuring safety and health remains the stop priority.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.