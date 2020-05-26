Third person associated with Bath Iron Works tests positive for coronavirus

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 26, 2020 5:36 pm

Updated: May 26, 2020 5:56 pm

Bath Iron Works was notified Tuesday that a vendor who worked at the facility for several months has tested positive for the coronavirus, it said, the third person associated with the shipyard to do so.

The person is in quarantine and receiving medical care, according to a BIW spokesperson. The person was most recently at the shipyard on Friday, and used personal protective equipment while on the job, though the type of equipment was not specified in a shipyard news release.

Two co-workers with the vendor also wore personal protective equipment, but because they were in close proximity to the person who tested positive, they also were in quarantine. They were also last at BIW on Friday and are not exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

BIW has had two other confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. One was made public on March 23 and the other on April 2. Both individuals recovered fully and returned to work, BIW said.

The shipyard is sanitizing all facilities, including the immediate area where the individual was working, it said.

After the first case was announced, the shipyard’s largest union asked that BIW be shut down after more than half of workers failed to show for work. The shipyard has maintained that as a defense contractor, it could not stop operations.

The shipyard on May 1 asked workers to resume normal attendance as the state moves to gradually ease coronavirus-related restrictions.

