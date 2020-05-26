Delta to halt flights at Bangor airport amid pandemic

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 26, 2020 8:19 pm

Delta Air Lines is temporarily suspending flights at Bangor International Airport after the number of passengers flying with the airline drastically declined due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox 22 reports.

The U.S Department of Transportation has granted requests from 15 airlines to temporarily halt services out of 75 airports across the country, according to Bangor International Airport director Tony Caruso.

Information on when the suspension will start was not available Tuesday evening. The airline will be reaching out to customers with travel recommendations, WABI reports.

Bangor International Airport is currently served by Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines, according to its website.