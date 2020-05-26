Bangor
May 27, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Homelessness | Today's Paper
Bangor

Delta to halt flights at Bangor airport amid pandemic

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor International Airport.
By Rosemary Lausier, BDN Staff

Delta Air Lines is temporarily suspending flights at Bangor International Airport after the number of passengers flying with the airline drastically declined due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox 22 reports.

The U.S Department of Transportation has granted requests from 15 airlines to temporarily halt services out of 75 airports across the country, according to Bangor International Airport director Tony Caruso.

Information on when the suspension will start was not available Tuesday evening. The airline will be reaching out to customers with travel recommendations, WABI reports.

Bangor International Airport is currently served by Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines, according to its website.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like