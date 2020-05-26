The hottest place to go birding in eastern Maine is right in Bangor

• May 26, 2020 2:00 pm

Bob Duchesne is back with a social distancing-friendly activity right in town. BDN’s resident bird expert is in Bangor City Forest this week where he shows you the best ways to spot a variety of songbirds.

As he stepped out of the car, Bob immediately identified half a dozen bird songs before going on a birdwatching adventure where he saw everything from an American robin making a nest for babies to a variety of warblers singing in the treetops. Watch the video above to learn all about this prime birding spot right in town, and maybe head out one morning to experience it for yourself.

