As Memorial Day weekend begins, some tourists say they support but won’t follow mandatory quarantine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 23, 2020 11:24 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Despite an order from Gov. Janet Mills mandating a 14-day quarantine period for out-of-state visitors, many of those planning to come to Maine this summer say they won’t be following it to the letter if they do.

That’s the case for Susie Walsh, who lives in the greater Boston area but has long-standing connections to Maine. Her son’s wedding has been postponed because of the pandemic, and she and her family — living in Massachusetts, Brooklyn, New York and California — would like nothing more than to try to salvage some of the summer by spending two weeks together in the midcoast.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

“But the two-week quarantine would make it ridiculous to come,” she said.

If they come anyway, they would try to keep to themselves and not go out to restaurants or places where people are congregating, she said. But they would like to hike, swim and get takeout.

“We don’t want to stay in the house the whole time,” Walsh said. “We’re worried that things will be closed. We also have trepidation of not being accepted by locals because we’re from out of state.”

She gets that. She doesn’t fault anyone from trying to keep their community safe.

“If it’s something that Maine doesn’t want, I would totally honor that,” Walsh said. “But we just get such mixed messages … I really don’t know what to do.”

According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, a lot of would-be tourists seem likely to be staying away from Maine, at least for the time being. The authority predicted a sharp reduction in Memorial Day Weekend traffic because of the pandemic. Typically, the weekend is one of the busiest of the summer, but in the last couple of weeks, traffic has been about 70 percent of what it was a year ago, according to the turnpike authority. Last month, traffic on the turnpike was reduced by more than half.

It has been 20 years since the state has seen such low traffic numbers. In 2000, there were 63 million transactions on the turnpike for the year. In 2019, that had climbed to 90 million.

“We are beginning to see traffic come back,” Peter Mills, the executive director of the Maine Turnpike Authority, said Friday in a press release. “We’ve seen incremental increases in weekday traffic already and with a sunny forecast everywhere in Maine this weekend, we suspect there will be more people on the road than we’ve seen since the outbreak began.”

According to the authority, most of that traffic will be generated by Maine people anxious to get out for day trips. Traffic from Canada is blocked by border closures and traffic from other states likely will remain reduced, officials said.

But those coming to Maine from other states on Friday said that while they support the idea of the quarantine, they didn’t plan on following it.

According to WGME-13, a steady stream of cars flowed north through the York toll plaza on Friday. And out-of-staters interviewed at the Kennebunk rest stop said that while they think the quarantine is a good idea, no one planned to follow the order to the letter. They did say they will try to be cautious with Mainers.

Regina Scott, a Massachusetts woman who will only stay in Maine until Monday, said that her group was excited to get out of the apartment and go for a drive.

“We’re not so much worried about our health, but definitely for the health of others,” she said. “[We’re] just trying to be safe for the good of everyone, and not just think about ourselves and what we want.”

Some travelers said they would make sure to keep a social distance from others, including Frank Gherling of New York. He told WGME he works for a small engineering firm, and out of the 18 employees, seven got sick this spring.

“I’m not going to be doing a lot of bopping around,” he said, adding that he will wear a mask.

Still, for some, a trip to Maine will be a welcome getaway. Greg Purinton-Brown of Toddy Pond Farm in Monroe rents a cottage on his family’s farm to summer guests. He has seen an increase in interest from out-of-staters.

“We’re getting tons of interest,” he said Friday. “For the first time, we have a waitlist.”

He has told all of the people who want to spend a week at the cottage that they have to stay there, unless the state changes the quarantine guidelines. That hasn’t been a problem, Purinton-Brown said. One woman from Delaware told him that the opposite was true for her.

“She said, ‘Being quarantined on the farm, with the pond and the kayaks, and now you’re selling wine at the farm store, what more do I need?’” Purinton-Brown said. “Based on the numbers of emails and calls that we’re getting, people from other states just want to get away.”

Watch: Who can make reservations at Maine hotels next month?