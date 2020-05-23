2 more Mainers die as 65 new coronavirus cases detected

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 23, 2020 11:55 am

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:13 pm

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday confirmed that 65 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,013 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,948 on Friday.

Of those, 1,804 have been confirmed positive, while 209 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

Two more Mainers have died, bringing the statewide death toll to 77. The deaths reported today are a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County and a man in his 70s from Cumberland County.

So far, 243 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 50 people are currently hospitalized, with 26 in critical care and 11 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,232 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 704 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 680 on Friday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 38,154 negative tests out of 40,609. Some individuals have been tested more than once. The state’s rate of positive tests is 5.4 percent, which is substantially lower than many virus hotspots in the U.S., Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,009 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 40 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 227, 98 and 337 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (126), Knox (20), Lincoln (19), Oxford (19), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (28), Somerset (21) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,604,189 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 96,125 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

