Another Maine prisoner tests positive for COVID-19 at Windham prison

Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal | BDN Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal | BDN

• May 23, 2020 8:54 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that a second inmate at a facility in Windham has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the DOC said a prisoner in his 30s had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Maine Correctional Center. The inmate has not required hospitalization and is being kept in isolation.

The first prisoner tested positive for the virus on May 19. Since then, universal testing has been implemented, leading to tests on more than 700 prisoners, staff and vendors.

In accordance with the Maine Center for Disease Control, the DOC has initiated previously developed protocols that include contact tracing, according to the press release.

Watch: Testing at Maine correctional centers