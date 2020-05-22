A Maine man lost his joint when he fell while mowing a field. It started a wildfire.

Stock Photo | Pixabay Stock Photo | Pixabay

• May 22, 2020 1:06 pm

A Maine man accidentally started a wildfire Thursday when he fell and lost his joint while mowing a field.

It’s like a scenario ripped straight out of an episode of “Temp Tales” from O’Chang Comics that follows the antics of handyman “Green” Bud Kelly on Fantasyhaven, a fictional Maine island.

The man was smoking a joint while mowing a field with a battery-powered lawnmower, according to a Maine Forest Service report. At some point, the man fell down, and lost the joint.

“He then walked back up to his house and then turned and noticed the field was on fire,” according to the forest service.

Two acres burned in the blaze. Additional information about the fire wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

That fire comes as forest rangers contend with “red flag” conditions Friday, with temperatures reaching up into the 80s and winds gusting up to 25 mph increasing the risk of wildfires across the western mountains, the foothills, northern and Down East Maine.

On Thursday, forest rangers battled two large blazes in northern Maine that threatened to consume hundreds of acres. One fire near May Mountain in Island Falls had grown to 214 acres and was 30 percent consumed, while another in Baxter State Park had grown to 40 acres and was 50 percent contained late Thursday, according to the forest service.

The red flag warning will remain in place until 7 p.m. Friday.