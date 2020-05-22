Bangor will offer in-person services at Cross Center, curbside book pickup at library

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 22, 2020 1:30 pm

The City of Bangor plans to temporarily relocate its treasury department to the Cross Insurance Center and Bangor Public Library will also offer curbside book pickup, both beginning Tuesday.

The city will offer in-person services for vehicle registrations and utility and tax payments at the Cross Insurance Center’s box office. Initial hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be reserved for senior citizens and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Most payments to the city can be made online at bangormaine.gov. The governor’s existing emergency order states that vehicle registrations do not need to be made or renewed until one month after the order expires, the earliest date for which would be July 11.

Additionally, the Bangor Public Library will offer curbside book pickup. Patrons can use the online catalog to reserve books, or can call the library at 207-947-8336. Their books will be available at a zero-contact service desk, located just outside the library’s ground level atrium entrance.

The library has been closed to the public since March 15, though online programming has continued throughout that time, including story hours and poetry readings.

