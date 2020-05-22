First Aroostook County death reported due to COVID-19

Photo illustration | AP Photo illustration | AP

• May 22, 2020 3:59 pm

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — A woman in her 80s was the first Aroostook County resident to die from COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah reported the death during a live news conference on Friday.

The woman was one of the two latest individuals across the state to die from COVID-19, Shah reported on Friday. The other woman, who was also in her 80s, was a resident of Kennebec County.

“The passing of these two individuals marks the 74th and 75th deaths associated with COVID-19 across the state,” Shah reported on Friday. “We, all of us at the state, send our deepest condolences to the families of these two individuals during this time of their grieving. May their memory of their lives be with them always.”

Aroostook County has thus far recorded low numbers of total COVID-19 cases, standing at eight as of Friday. Among those, six individuals have recovered.

Kennebec County has reported 124 cases of COVID-19 cases, of which 93 have recovered, and nine have died.

Shah also reported that as of Friday the Maine CDC recorded 1,948 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 71 since Thursday. Of those cases, 1,749 were lab confirmed, and 199 remained probable.

As of Friday, 45 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19, with 21 of those patients being treated in intensive care units throughout the state. Twelve of those hospitalized individuals were being treated with ventilators.

So far, 1,192 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Maine, according to Shah.

