Biddeford man arrested for Portland convenience store robberies

• May 21, 2020 10:26 am

Updated: May 21, 2020 10:26 am

PORTLAND, Maine – A Biddeford man has been arrested and charged after robbing two Portland convenience stores Wednesday night.

John Wedge, 29, of Biddeford, was located by the Biddeford Police Department after a statewide alert was issued for his arrest.

Wedge robbed The Maine Smoke Shop at 804 Washington Ave. just before 6 p.m. and the Scrub a Dub Car Wash at 1185 Forest Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

He threatened the clerks and demanded money at both businesses. The Maine Smoke Shop clerk refused to hand over the money and was assaulted by Wedge before he fled the scene. The clerk at the car cash turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Wedge is charged with robbery for both cases and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail.