Locked train wheel sparks half-mile of fires and a burnt building in Portland

Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• May 20, 2020 3:05 pm

A locked wheel on a passing freight train created a fire that heavily damaged and possibly destroyed an abandoned building in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the two-story brick structure near railroad tracks and Bell Street in the North Deering neighborhood burned after sparks from the passing train lit the building and multiple smaller brush fires within about a half-mile area between the building and Bruno’s Restaurant at 33 Allen Ave.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from smoke inhalation. By 1 p.m., firefighters had the blaze mostly under control, the Press Herald reports.