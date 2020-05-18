More York County beaches reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.
York beaches reopened Monday for “movement-only” activities.
That includes walking, running, fishing and surfing. Visitors will also have to stay six feet apart from others.
[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]
The town said this soft reopening will allow them to see how well people follow the rules before summer begins.
Ogunquit’s Main and Footbridge beaches also reopened Monday for “movement-only” activities.
Only those with physical limitations are allowed to sit on the beach.
Comments