More York County beaches reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

• May 18, 2020 7:36 am

York beaches reopened Monday for “movement-only” activities.

That includes walking, running, fishing and surfing. Visitors will also have to stay six feet apart from others.

The town said this soft reopening will allow them to see how well people follow the rules before summer begins.

Ogunquit’s Main and Footbridge beaches also reopened Monday for “movement-only” activities.

Only those with physical limitations are allowed to sit on the beach.