Penobscot
May 19, 2020
Penobscot Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Ticks | Today's Paper
Penobscot

I-95 crash leaves truckload of potatoes in median in Etna

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
An Etna firefighter, left, speaks with a Maine State Police officer at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Carmel on May 18.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

An entire truckload of potatoes got dumped into a median of Interstate 95 when the truck rolled over after hitting a car that was allegedly using the crossover emergency lane illegally in Etna on Monday.

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Traffic backs up in the right southbound lane of Interstate 95 just before 1 p.m. after Maine State Police closed the left lane due to a crash on May 18.

The southbound passing lane near mile marker 168 was closed for several hours as an excavator cleaned up what was left of the potatoes — which were headed to New York from Presque Isle — after the accident, said Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The accident was reported at about noon. The driver of the car suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital. The truck driver was uninjured, McCausland said.

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
A truck spilled potatoes and a person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a crash on Interstate 95 in Carmel on May 18.

State police immediately closed the passing lane and traffic was backed up for miles.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been cited. The investigation is continuing, McCausland said.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like