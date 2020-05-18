I-95 crash leaves truckload of potatoes in median in Etna

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 18, 2020 8:00 pm

An entire truckload of potatoes got dumped into a median of Interstate 95 when the truck rolled over after hitting a car that was allegedly using the crossover emergency lane illegally in Etna on Monday.

The southbound passing lane near mile marker 168 was closed for several hours as an excavator cleaned up what was left of the potatoes — which were headed to New York from Presque Isle — after the accident, said Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The accident was reported at about noon. The driver of the car suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital. The truck driver was uninjured, McCausland said.

State police immediately closed the passing lane and traffic was backed up for miles.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been cited. The investigation is continuing, McCausland said.