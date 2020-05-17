May 17 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 17, 2020 7:54 am

Today is Sunday. Another Mainer has died as health officials reported 45 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 1,648 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,603 on Friday.

The latest death is a man in his 90s from Cumberland County. The state death toll now stands at 70.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— Calls to Maine’s mental health help and crisis lines have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Maine two months ago. But experts worry the true psychological toll of this disaster is one that could linger for months — if not years — especially for frontline health care providers and other essential workers who are at higher risk for the development of post-traumatic stress disorder.

— Maine’s public university students stuck with their classes to the end this semester at about the same rate as they did a year ago, even as all classes shifted online about halfway through the semester.

— Theaters have been scrambling to pay the bills and come up with contingency plans for a number of scenarios for the fall — from no fall season at all, to reduced capacity, to more performances in a shorter period of time.

— Maine is regularly one of the states with the highest voter turnout and has ranked highly in studies on ballot access with no-reason-necessary absentee ballots and same-day registration. The onus will be on cities and towns to ensure a safe summer election as they struggle to find poll workers. Even registering to vote is more of a challenge with municipal offices closed.

— Mainers are drinking more during the pandemic. But without bars, sales of beer, wine and liquor happen largely at stores with consumption at home, cutting out the bartender.

— Over five hundred people, including former governor Paul LePage, rallied in Augusta on Saturday to protest Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders that are keeping some businesses closed.

— A Superior Court Justice granted a temporary injunction Friday against Sunday River Brewing Co., the Bethel restaurant owned by Rick and Ron Savage which lost its licenses after defying Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders.

— Editorial: “The idea of promoting ‘ staycations’ here in Vacationland is nothing new. And with dire predictions about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Maine’s hospitality and tourism sector, there are several ways to adopt and adapt the concept of a staycations to help soften the blow and plan for the future,” writes the BDN editorial board.

—As of early Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,467,884 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 88,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

—Elsewhere in New England, there have been 5,705 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,339 in Connecticut, 489 in Rhode Island, 171 in New Hampshire and 53 in Vermont.