Portland
May 17, 2020
Portland Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Paul LePage | Today's Paper
Portland

Houlton man arrested after high-speed chase in southern Maine

Caitlin Rogers | BDN
Caitlin Rogers | BDN
Maine State Police arrested a Houlton man Saturday in Falmouth after he alleged led police on a high-speed chase that reached 120 mph along the Maine Turnpike.
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff
Updated:

A Houlton man was arrested in Cumberland County on Saturday afternoon after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that reached 120 mph along the Maine Turnpike, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Michael Pierce, 43, was arrested around 1 p.m. in Falmouth on charges of eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after his driver’s license was suspended.

Maine State Police first started pursuing his car in Sabattus after receiving complaints around 12:30 p.m. that he was driving erratically in the southbound lanes and reaching high speeds.

After he allegedly refused to stop for state troopers, he allegedly led them about 40 miles south to Falmouth while passing other cars and weaving in and out of the shoulder, according to McCausland. He was arrested after pulling over in Falmouth and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

McCausland did not identify what kind of vehicle Pierce allegedly drove. It was registered in North Carolina and had two passengers.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like