Houlton man arrested after high-speed chase in southern Maine

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

• May 17, 2020 3:30 pm

Updated: May 17, 2020 3:30 pm

A Houlton man was arrested in Cumberland County on Saturday afternoon after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that reached 120 mph along the Maine Turnpike, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Michael Pierce, 43, was arrested around 1 p.m. in Falmouth on charges of eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after his driver’s license was suspended.

Maine State Police first started pursuing his car in Sabattus after receiving complaints around 12:30 p.m. that he was driving erratically in the southbound lanes and reaching high speeds.

After he allegedly refused to stop for state troopers, he allegedly led them about 40 miles south to Falmouth while passing other cars and weaving in and out of the shoulder, according to McCausland. He was arrested after pulling over in Falmouth and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

McCausland did not identify what kind of vehicle Pierce allegedly drove. It was registered in North Carolina and had two passengers.