Gunshots fired between two vehicles in Bangor

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 16, 2020 12:27 pm

Several gunshots were fired near the intersection of York and Essex streets on Friday evening. People in two four-door sedans, one white and the other dark-colored, were involved in the shooting, police said.

No one was injured. Police are searching for the owners of the vehicles, and are asking anyone with information to notify Detective Dustin Dow at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov or by phone at 207-947-7384 Ext. 5732.

Police said they believe that the occupants of the vehicles knew each other and that there is no threat to the public.