State police searching for 3-year-old Aroostook County girl

• May 15, 2020 5:38 am

A 3-year-old girl who police believe may be endangered is missing.

Audrey Laferriere is believed to be with her parents, 39-year-old Alex Laferriere and 37-year-old April Levesque, who were last seen in Van Buren on Thursday night, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The three are believed to be in a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria with a Maine license plate that reads 219 VW, McCausland said. It also has a 5-inch wide maroon stripe, he added.

Laferriere’s mother lives in Van Buren and her father in Chester, according to McCausland.

Laferriere was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Her father, Alex, was described as standing 5-foot-11, weighing 230 pounds and having blond hair and blue eyes. Her mother, April, was described as standing 5-foot-8, weighing 140 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact the Maine State Police in Augusta at 624-7064 or by calling 911.