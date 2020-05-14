Emera Maine gets a new name after sale to Alberta company

Courtesy of Emera Maine Courtesy of Emera Maine

• May 14, 2020 10:27 am

Maine’s second-largest electric utility now has a new name.

Emera Maine will now be known as Versant Power, according to spokesperson Judy Long. The utility, which serves parts of eastern and northern Maine, unveiled the name change Thursday morning.

“Our new name signals that we are well-versed in northern and eastern Maine’s electricity delivery system, versatile in how we work by adapting and improving the ways we deliver power, and conversant with our customers in responding to their electricity needs,” said Mike Herrin, president and chief operating officer of Versant Power.

The name change comes after ENMAX Corp. of Calgary, Alberta, completed a $959 million transaction to acquire the utility from its parent company, Nova Scotia-based Emera, back in March. With assumed debt, the deal was worth $1.3 billion.

During the transition, customers can still pay their bills as they do now, as the utility’s billing address and phone number will remain the same, according to Long. The change will rollout over the coming months, including a new name and logo on monthly bills, a new website and new email addresses.

“Behind the new name, the same committed team in Maine continues to place the highest priority on the continuity of safe, reliable service and ensuring the health and safety of the Versant Power team,” said Gianna Manes, ENMAX’s president and chief executive officer.