15 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

• May 12, 2020 11:59 am

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:59 am

Another 15 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 1,477 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,462 on Monday.

Of those, 1,338 have been confirmed positive, while 139 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 65.

So far, 202 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while another 913 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 499 active and likely cases in the state. That’s down from 525 on Monday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,351,200 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 80,897 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

