• May 11, 2020 11:26 am

An Ellsworth man was killed early Saturday morning when he was ejected from his SUV.

The Ellsworth American reports that Mark Webber, 51, was driving a 2007 Volvo SUV west on Winkumpaugh Road about 1 a.m. when he left the road and the SUV struck an embankment.

Webber, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to the newspaper. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.