An idle cruise ship could tie up in Eastport for the summer

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• May 8, 2020 11:33 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Despite the global halt of all cruise ship operations, a near-empty 785-foot cruise ship could be on its way to Maine to tether at a large breakwater pier in Eastport for much of the summer.

There have not been any passengers on board the ship for more than a month and, after being moved to Eastport, the ship’s crew would be reduced to “maintain basic ship operations only,” according to the city’s port authority.

“There are currently zero documented cases of COVID-19 on the ship,” the port authority said.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The ship’s crew would have to remain on board the docked vessel during its stay.

A site that tracks international marine traffic indicated that Oceania Cruises’ Riviera cruise ship was outside of Miami on Friday morning.

The company is in negotiations with Eastport Port Authority to keep the vessel in storage near the Maine coastal town while the industry waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to recede so it can resume with voyages.

Attempts Friday morning to contact Chris Gardner, executive director of the port authority, were unsuccessful. But the Eastport Port Authority announced it has been in discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and state officials to allow the ship to dock at the breakwater pier, which was recently rebuilt after partially collapsing in 2014.

“During these difficult times the cruise industry as a whole has been forced to seek out ports across the country to lay-up empty vessels until such time as the industry’s operations can safely resume,” port authority officials said.

“We are working with the [cruise] line to ensure all local vendors are utilized to keep the ship provisioned and serviced as we felt that was very important for the overall community benefit,” port authority officials said.

The cruise line would pay a fee to the port authority for the use of the pier, and all of that fee would go toward paying the debt service for rebuilding the breakwater.

“Eventually our good friends at the First National Bank will need their money back [for the breakwater reconstruction loan] and this is a great way to help contribute to that obligation,” the port authority said.

Other portions of the pier would be available for public use while the ship is tied up, and the ship can be moved temporarily if the east face of the pier is needed for another purpose.

Watch: Janet Mills outlines her plan to reopen