2 rescued from canoe accident in Sanford

• May 4, 2020 9:31 pm

A water rescue is underway in Sanford on Estes Lake after a canoe flipped over, WGME reports.

According to authorities, two people from the canoe were rescued, but they haven’t been able to find the third. Descriptions of the people rescued haven’t been released yet.

Crews from several area fire departments and rescue services were on-scene, WGME reports.

The accident is at least the second reported since the weekend.

Francis R. Beaulieu, 62, of Calais, was declared dead after a paramedic crew was unable to revive him Sunday evening, according to The Associated Press.

Two kayakers on Bearce Lake in Meddybemps heard a man yelling for help next to his capsized kayak just before 6 p.m. Sunday, but he was unresponsive in his life jacket when they arrived five minutes later, wardens said.

The Washington County boating fatality remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.